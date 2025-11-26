Left Menu

BJP Claims Voter Roll Fraud in West Bengal, Urges EC Action

The BJP has accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of including 'fake and dubious' entries in electoral rolls. A BJP delegation urged the Election Commission to address these issues, highlighting irregularities and suggesting measures like using technology and independent officers to ensure voter list integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:57 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal of manipulating electoral rolls by including 'fake and dubious' names. The opposition party approached the Election Commission of India on Wednesday, urging swift action to address these alleged irregularities.

A delegation from the BJP, which included the party's co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya and other senior leaders, submitted a memorandum to the EC. They expressed concerns over fraudulent entries and claimed that TMC workers were pressuring officials to accept these dubious names. Malviya highlighted instances of artificial family linkages being used to pad the voter list.

The BJP urged the Commission to employ technology, such as artificial intelligence, to identify fraudulent entries and suggested the involvement of independent officers to ensure a fair electoral process. They also raised concerns over unauthorized appointments of data entry operators and requested assurances for the Matua community and other Hindu groups regarding their inclusion in the revised voter lists.

