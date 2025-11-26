Left Menu

Budget Reforms: Scrapping the Two-Child Welfare Cap

The scrapping of the two-child limit on welfare payments will cost the UK approximately 3 billion pounds in 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Introduced in 2017, the cap aimed to make low-income families face similar financial decisions as those not on welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:04 IST
Budget Reforms: Scrapping the Two-Child Welfare Cap
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant policy shift, the scrapping of the two-child limit on welfare payments is expected to cost the UK about 3 billion pounds in the 2029-30 fiscal year. This revelation comes from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which published the estimates unexpectedly ahead of Rachel Reeves' budget announcement on Wednesday.

The two-child cap, implemented by the Conservative government in 2017, restricts additional welfare benefits for families with more than two children. While Labour Party members support removing this limit, citing that it unfairly penalizes larger families, public opinion remains divided, with 59% of the population supporting the cap's continuation.

Designed to balance the financial decision-making between welfare-dependent families and those independently supporting themselves, the 2017 policy affects a significant portion of UK families. Data from the Office of National Statistics reveals that 15% of families with children under 18 have three or more children, while 41% have two and 44% have one child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025