Global South: Anand Sharma and Thabo Mbeki Meet

In Cape Town, former Union minister Anand Sharma engaged in crucial discussions with former South African president Thabo Mbeki about the Global South's aspirations. Their meeting occurred after the G20 Summit, where key global issues such as energy security and geopolitical tensions were in the spotlight.

Sharma, a senior Congress leader and former minister of state for external affairs, emphasized the importance of solidarity, equality, and sustainability for inclusive growth. The dialogue with Mbeki was described as enriching and meaningful, highlighting the shared concerns of developing nations in today's rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

The G20's recent declaration took a strong stance against territorial aggression and recognized the global impact of economic and geopolitical competition. Emphasizing disaster resilience and climate action as critical areas for international cooperation, the document underscores the need for unified global responses to pressing challenges.