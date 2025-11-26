Left Menu

Caught in Crossfire: Raksha Khadse's Political Dilemma

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister and BJP MP, feels like a 'sandwich' amid a political feud between her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, and colleague Girish Mahajan. As they vie for influence in Jalgaon politics, their discord presents challenges for her in the run-up to local elections.

Union Minister Raksha Khadse, a prominent BJP MP, recently described herself as feeling like a 'sandwich', caught in a political battle between two senior politicians. Her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, and Girish Mahajan, both influential figures from Jalgaon district, are at odds as local body elections approach.

Eknath Khadse, now with the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), previously held a significant post in the BJP before exiting amid controversy. Girish Mahajan, an incumbent BJP minister, has launched strong critiques against Khadse, questioning his dwindling influence in state politics.

As these seasoned politicians clash, Raksha Khadse, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Raver, finds herself in an uncomfortable position, striving to maintain respect and relationships with both men in the charged political environment of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

