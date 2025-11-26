India Rejects Pakistan's Criticism Over Ayodhya Ceremony
India dismissed Pakistan's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony, pointing to Pakistan's record of minority repression. India urged Pakistan to address its own human rights issues instead of making hypocritical statements. Pakistan expressed concerns over minority pressures in India linked to the event.
India has firmly rejected Pakistan's criticism regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony. The Indian government highlighted Pakistan's poor track record concerning minority rights.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan lacks the moral authority to lecture India on such issues, emphasizing that Pakistan should focus on its own human rights challenges.
Pakistan had expressed 'deep concern' about the ceremony, alleging that it exemplified the pressure exerted on religious minorities in India. However, India's response was dismissive of these claims.
