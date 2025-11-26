India Rejects Pakistan's Criticism Over Ayodhya Ceremony

India has firmly rejected Pakistan's criticism regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony. The Indian government highlighted Pakistan's poor track record concerning minority rights.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan lacks the moral authority to lecture India on such issues, emphasizing that Pakistan should focus on its own human rights challenges.

Pakistan had expressed 'deep concern' about the ceremony, alleging that it exemplified the pressure exerted on religious minorities in India. However, India's response was dismissive of these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)