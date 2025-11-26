Left Menu

Tensions Rise Within Shiv Sena: Local Leader Voices Concerns Over Election Appointments

Rajendra Janjal, a Shiv Sena district president, expressed dissatisfaction with the party's approach to local body election appointments, stating that workers are being sidelined. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat rebuffed these claims, asserting that issues will be addressed, emphasizing unity in the party's operations.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:40 IST
Tensions are brewing within the Shiv Sena as a local office-bearer accused the party of sidelining workers in the lead-up to local elections. On Wednesday, Rajendra Janjal, district president of the Shiv Sena in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, voiced concerns about the lack of consultation with party workers, which has led to widespread dissatisfaction.

Janjal highlighted that Shiv Sena workers significantly contributed to the party's past electoral successes but are now excluded from key decisions, such as new appointments for upcoming elections. Janjal assured the public that Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is aware of the situation and has promised corrective measures.

In response, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat dismissed Janjal's grievances, stating he is free to voice his concerns. Shirsat emphasized the importance of collective unity and stated that grievances should be addressed internally to maintain party cohesion.

