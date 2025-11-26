Left Menu

Dilli Bole: A Melodic Call to Exercise Your Vote

The State Election Commission launched a song titled 'Dilli Bole-Har Vote Hai Anmol' to boost voter turnout in the upcoming MCD bypolls. Released by Commissioner Vijay Dev, the song aims to inspire voter participation and will be promoted across various media platforms to ensure widespread reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The State Election Commission has unveiled a new song titled 'Dilli Bole-Har Vote Hai Anmol' to generate voter awareness for the upcoming MCD bypolls scheduled for November 30.

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, during the launch, emphasized that the song aims to motivate every eligible citizen to engage in the democratic process with enthusiasm and responsibility. Dev stressed the importance of each vote in reinforcing grassroots democracy.

The song, available in audio-video format, captures the essence of Delhi and urges citizens of all ages to cast their votes. According to Joint Secretary Adeshwar Kant, it will be promoted extensively through digital platforms, social media, and community outreach to maximize public engagement before the elections.

