Dilli Bole: A Melodic Call to Exercise Your Vote

The State Election Commission has unveiled a new song titled 'Dilli Bole-Har Vote Hai Anmol' to generate voter awareness for the upcoming MCD bypolls scheduled for November 30.

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, during the launch, emphasized that the song aims to motivate every eligible citizen to engage in the democratic process with enthusiasm and responsibility. Dev stressed the importance of each vote in reinforcing grassroots democracy.

The song, available in audio-video format, captures the essence of Delhi and urges citizens of all ages to cast their votes. According to Joint Secretary Adeshwar Kant, it will be promoted extensively through digital platforms, social media, and community outreach to maximize public engagement before the elections.

