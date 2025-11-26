Left Menu

Caught in the Crossfire: Raksha Khadse's Political Dilemma

Union minister Raksha Khadse is caught in the political feud between her father-in-law, Eknath Khadse, and senior BJP colleague, Girish Mahajan, as local polls approach. Legacies, past alliances, and electoral dominance are at the heart of this rivalry in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST
Raksha Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Raksha Khadse expressed her discomfort as she navigates the political tension between two stalwarts, Eknath Khadse and Girish Mahajan, as local body elections loom in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Eknath Khadse, now with the NCP, and his adversary Mahajan, a BJP cabinet minister, have long been engaged in a political tussle, each vying for influence. Raksha Khadse, the BJP MP, finds herself in the middle, acknowledging both politicians' significant roles in her personal and political life.

The political landscape intensifies with sharp criticism exchanged. Mahajan downplays Eknath Khadse's relevance, while the latter defends his past actions and dismisses the BJP narrative regarding his exit from the party in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

