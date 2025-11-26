Left Menu

Myanmar's Dramatic Pre-Election Amnesty Sparks Controversy

Myanmar's military regime has granted amnesty to over 3,000 political prisoners and dismissed charges against more than 5,500 others ahead of December's election. However, skepticism looms as critics question the fairness of the elections and the absence of media freedom. Aung San Suu Kyi's status remains unclear.

In a move stirring political debate, Myanmar's military government has announced the release of over 3,000 political prisoners and the dropping of charges against more than 5,500 others. The amnesty comes just weeks before the country's December general election, which critics claim will not be free or fair.

The state-run broadcaster MRTV disclosed the amnesty, citing the effort to ensure eligible voters maintain their voting rights in the upcoming multi-party democratic election. Nonetheless, it remains uncertain if the imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be among those released.

Charges were dismissed against individuals held under Section 505(A) of Myanmar's penal code—a controversial statute on incitement frequently used to suppress dissent. The recent measures have raised questions regarding their impact on the nation's political climate and the legitimacy of the impending election.

