U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

The United States has announced the extension of tariff exclusions concerning China's technology transfer and intellectual property practices, lasting until November 2026. This follows a significant trade agreement reached between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, as detailed by the U.S. Trade Representative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, the United States confirmed on Wednesday the extension of tariff exclusions concerning a probe into China's practices on technology transfer and intellectual property.

The exclusions, originally set to expire soon, will now be extended until November 2026, providing continued relief in the ongoing trade tensions.

This move follows the landmark trade deal achieved between U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a milestone announced by the White House on November 1, 2025, according to a statement by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

