U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Deal

In a significant development, the United States confirmed on Wednesday the extension of tariff exclusions concerning a probe into China's practices on technology transfer and intellectual property.

The exclusions, originally set to expire soon, will now be extended until November 2026, providing continued relief in the ongoing trade tensions.

This move follows the landmark trade deal achieved between U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a milestone announced by the White House on November 1, 2025, according to a statement by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.