Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty. The call followed Chinese President Xi Jinping's conversation with Trump about China's claims to Taiwan and the managing of world order, amid Takaichi's comments on Japan's potential military response.
In a diplomatic exchange with international implications, U.S. President Donald Trump reached out to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week, advising restraint in handling Taiwan's contentious sovereignty issues, sources revealed to the Wall Street Journal.
The communication occurred in the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping's call to Trump, where Xi emphasized China's longstanding claim to Taiwan and urged responsible global governance between the U.S. and China, as reported by the Journal.
Despite the sensitivity of the issue, Trump's counsel to Takaichi was reportedly delivered with subtlety, steering clear of explicitly urging her to retract her prior comments suggesting potential Japanese military involvement in a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan.