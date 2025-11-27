Left Menu

Trump Urges Japan for Diplomatic Calm Amidst China Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to de-escalate tensions with China over Taiwan. This call came after heightened diplomatic disputes, following Takaichi's comments about potential military action. Trump emphasized the strong U.S.-China relationship and its benefits for Japan.

In a crucial diplomatic exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to ease tensions with China. The dispute intensified after Takaichi suggested military action might follow a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

The conversation between Trump and Takaichi came shortly after Trump's discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reiterated Taiwan's return to China as fundamental to Beijing's global strategy.

The U.S., maintaining a balanced relationship with China, emphasized its alliance with Japan. The White House praised the ties as beneficial for both nations, while Japan referred back to an official readout of the leaders' talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

