Taiwan President Mourns Tragic Hong Kong Fire

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed condolences for the devastating fire in Hong Kong, which claimed at least 44 lives. He joined in a call for prayers for the victims and their families, sharing his sympathies through a message on his social media account.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of a catastrophic fire in Hong Kong on Thursday. The blaze, which erupted in an apartment complex, tragically resulted in the deaths of at least 44 people.

Lai addressed the public via his social media platform, urging people to come together in prayer for Hong Kong during this difficult time. Expressing his deepest sorrow, Lai reached out with sympathy to the families who lost loved ones in the disaster.

The tragedy has prompted a wave of international support and concern, highlighting the need for solidarity in the face of such calamities.

