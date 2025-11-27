Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Hint at Political Alliance Ahead of Crucial Civic Polls

Uddhav Thackeray met with cousin Raj Thackeray to discuss seat-sharing for upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra. Signs point to a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. They addressed voter list irregularities and Congress's resistance to an alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:03 IST
Thackeray Cousins Hint at Political Alliance Ahead of Crucial Civic Polls
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to explore a potential alliance for the upcoming municipal corporation polls.

The meeting between the politically estranged cousins, held at Raj's residence 'Shivtirth' in Mumbai, focused on seat-sharing arrangements and voter list irregularities. Their discussions come amid signs of reconciliation.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have not formally announced a coalition, the cousins have hinted at cooperation particularly for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. However, Congress's resistance continues to pose a challenge.

TRENDING

1
Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi

Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi

 India
2
Mystery AI App Raises Eyebrows in West Bengal Election Revision

Mystery AI App Raises Eyebrows in West Bengal Election Revision

 India
3
Where is Imran Khan? Concerns Grow Over Jailed Ex-PM's Isolation

Where is Imran Khan? Concerns Grow Over Jailed Ex-PM's Isolation

 Global
4
Safran Sees Recovery in Aerospace Supply Chain Amid Global Challenges

Safran Sees Recovery in Aerospace Supply Chain Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025