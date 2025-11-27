Thackeray Cousins Hint at Political Alliance Ahead of Crucial Civic Polls
Uddhav Thackeray met with cousin Raj Thackeray to discuss seat-sharing for upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra. Signs point to a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. They addressed voter list irregularities and Congress's resistance to an alliance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to explore a potential alliance for the upcoming municipal corporation polls.
The meeting between the politically estranged cousins, held at Raj's residence 'Shivtirth' in Mumbai, focused on seat-sharing arrangements and voter list irregularities. Their discussions come amid signs of reconciliation.
While the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have not formally announced a coalition, the cousins have hinted at cooperation particularly for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. However, Congress's resistance continues to pose a challenge.
ALSO READ
Duplicate Voting Scandal Unveiled in Mumbai's Voter Rolls
Mumbai Election Rolls Chaos: Duplicate Voter Entries Spark Controversy
Mumbai Triumphs as Rahane and Yadav Shine in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener
Wipro and IISc Forge Alliance to Propel Frontier Tech Innovations
Honoring Heroes: Marking the 17th Anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks