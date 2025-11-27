Thackeray Cousins Hint at Political Alliance Ahead of Crucial Civic Polls

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to explore a potential alliance for the upcoming municipal corporation polls.

The meeting between the politically estranged cousins, held at Raj's residence 'Shivtirth' in Mumbai, focused on seat-sharing arrangements and voter list irregularities. Their discussions come amid signs of reconciliation.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have not formally announced a coalition, the cousins have hinted at cooperation particularly for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. However, Congress's resistance continues to pose a challenge.