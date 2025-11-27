Chip Wars: TSMC vs. Intel in Trade Secret Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan prosecutors have taken legal action against Wei-Jen Lo, a former senior executive at TSMC, following allegations of leaking trade secrets to Intel. Investigators have raided Lo's homes, seizing computers and other digital devices as evidence.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has filed a lawsuit against Lo in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court. The company alleges that Lo shared sensitive information with Intel, a charge that Intel firmly denies. Notably, Intel has underscored its commitment to maintaining strict safeguards against the misuse of intellectual property.

The legal tussle highlights industry dynamics, with talent movement commonplace. Lo, accredited with advancing TSMC's chip technology, resumed his career at Intel in October, following a long tenure at TSMC. The semiconductor industry now watches as the courtroom drama unfolds in this critical tech sphere.

