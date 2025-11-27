Left Menu

Chip Wars: TSMC vs. Intel in Trade Secret Clash

TSMC has accused ex-executive Wei-Jen Lo of leaking trade secrets to Intel, sparking legal action. The raid on Lo's residences uncovered digital evidence. Intel denies wrongdoing, emphasizing strict intellectual property policies. Lo, an ex-TSMC leader pivotal in chip production, rejoined Intel post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:16 IST
Chip Wars: TSMC vs. Intel in Trade Secret Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan prosecutors have taken legal action against Wei-Jen Lo, a former senior executive at TSMC, following allegations of leaking trade secrets to Intel. Investigators have raided Lo's homes, seizing computers and other digital devices as evidence.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has filed a lawsuit against Lo in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court. The company alleges that Lo shared sensitive information with Intel, a charge that Intel firmly denies. Notably, Intel has underscored its commitment to maintaining strict safeguards against the misuse of intellectual property.

The legal tussle highlights industry dynamics, with talent movement commonplace. Lo, accredited with advancing TSMC's chip technology, resumed his career at Intel in October, following a long tenure at TSMC. The semiconductor industry now watches as the courtroom drama unfolds in this critical tech sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

 India
2
Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

 Global
3
Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

 Poland
4
Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025