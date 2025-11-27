France Revives National Military Service Amid Russia Tensions

President Emmanuel Macron has officially announced a new national military service for France, aiming to reinforce the armed forces in light of rising concerns about Russia's threat to Europe's stability.

The initiative will see French volunteers aged 18 and 19 commence a 10-month service starting next year, although they won't be deployed to overseas operations. Instead, they will focus on bolstering mainland and overseas territorial defenses.

Macron's plan comes as European countries, including Germany and Poland, enhance military capabilities to counter ongoing Russian hostilities. These efforts include increased military spending and new voluntary service programs, underlining Europe's collective strategy for regional stability and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)