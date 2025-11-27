Left Menu

France Revives National Military Service Amid Russia Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron introduces a new national military service plan, enlisting 18 and 19-year-olds to strengthen the nation's defenses amidst Russian aggression fears. The program excludes deployment to foreign conflicts, focusing on training 100,000 reservists by 2030 as France and Europe ramp up military preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varces | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Emmanuel Macron has officially announced a new national military service for France, aiming to reinforce the armed forces in light of rising concerns about Russia's threat to Europe's stability.

The initiative will see French volunteers aged 18 and 19 commence a 10-month service starting next year, although they won't be deployed to overseas operations. Instead, they will focus on bolstering mainland and overseas territorial defenses.

Macron's plan comes as European countries, including Germany and Poland, enhance military capabilities to counter ongoing Russian hostilities. These efforts include increased military spending and new voluntary service programs, underlining Europe's collective strategy for regional stability and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

