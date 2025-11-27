Left Menu

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

The Congress party criticizes the BJP after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat forbids using slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' in Parliament to uphold decorum. These slogans, rooted in India's freedom struggle, have been associated with national pride but are now discouraged as breaches of etiquette.

Updated: 27-11-2025 17:31 IST
The Congress on Thursday strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reminded MPs not to use prominent slogans such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' during parliamentary sessions. These slogans, historically connected to India's independence movement, are now deemed decorum breaches.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP of aligning with past British disdain for these patriotic chants, stirring political tension. Citing historical importance, Shrinate highlighted how slogans 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' symbolize national unity and the struggle for freedom.

The directive, according to Rajya Sabha sources, is not unprecedented and echoes similar guidelines issued during the UPA government. The advisory, outlined in the 'Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha', insists on maintaining parliamentary customs and etiquette, sparking debate around historical reverence and modern legislative decorum.

