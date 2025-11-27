Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

The Congress on Thursday strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reminded MPs not to use prominent slogans such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' during parliamentary sessions. These slogans, historically connected to India's independence movement, are now deemed decorum breaches.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP of aligning with past British disdain for these patriotic chants, stirring political tension. Citing historical importance, Shrinate highlighted how slogans 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' symbolize national unity and the struggle for freedom.

The directive, according to Rajya Sabha sources, is not unprecedented and echoes similar guidelines issued during the UPA government. The advisory, outlined in the 'Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha', insists on maintaining parliamentary customs and etiquette, sparking debate around historical reverence and modern legislative decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)