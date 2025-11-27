Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Electoral Manipulation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of subjecting booth level officers to 'inhuman behavior' by assigning them 'impractical' Special Intensive Revision targets. He claims this is part of a larger scheme of 'electoral manipulation.' Yadav described the treatment of BLOs as 'highly condemnable and objectionable.'

Yadav alleged that the BJP has failed to create new jobs or protect existing ones, instead imposing impossible workloads on BLOs, which is forcing many to leave in frustration. He claims this is part of a 'mega-scam' orchestrated by the BJP, which has left BLOs facing extreme stress and, in some cases, risking their lives.

Calling for solidarity amongst officers and their families, Yadav promised the Samajwadi Party's support to BLOs and criticized the government and Election Commission for systemic failures leading to officials' deaths. He urged a revision of voting processes and emphasized support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)