Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Electoral Manipulation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of subjecting booth level officers (BLOs) to inhumane behavior with unrealistic targets. He claims this is part of the BJP's electoral manipulation strategy, expressing concern for BLOs' welfare and demanding compensation for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Electoral Manipulation
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of subjecting booth level officers to 'inhuman behavior' by assigning them 'impractical' Special Intensive Revision targets. He claims this is part of a larger scheme of 'electoral manipulation.' Yadav described the treatment of BLOs as 'highly condemnable and objectionable.'

Yadav alleged that the BJP has failed to create new jobs or protect existing ones, instead imposing impossible workloads on BLOs, which is forcing many to leave in frustration. He claims this is part of a 'mega-scam' orchestrated by the BJP, which has left BLOs facing extreme stress and, in some cases, risking their lives.

Calling for solidarity amongst officers and their families, Yadav promised the Samajwadi Party's support to BLOs and criticized the government and Election Commission for systemic failures leading to officials' deaths. He urged a revision of voting processes and emphasized support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

 Global
2
Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

 India
3
France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsor...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025