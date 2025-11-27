Left Menu

Allegations of Rs 50 Crore Bribe Rock Maharashtra Politics

A BJP MLA in Maharashtra has accused a Shiv Sena legislator of accepting Rs 50 crore to change loyalty from Uddhav Thackeray's faction to Eknath Shinde's group during a 2022 party split. This accusation adds to the growing tension within the ruling alliance.

In Maharashtra's political arena, tensions have heightened as BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule accused Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar of accepting a Rs 50 crore bribe to switch allegiance. This accusation, stemming from the 2022 party split, adds fuel to the ongoing unease among ruling allies.

The BJP, alongside Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, forms the Mahayuti alliance governing Maharashtra. However, allegations of financial incentives for political loyalty shifts threaten this unity, with Mutkule's claims against Bangar highlighting the cracks.

In the wake of these allegations, Bangar retaliated with criticisms of Mutkule, accusing him of dubious activities. These exchanges underscore the fractious state of Maharashtra's ruling coalition, further complicated by the recent boycott of a key cabinet meeting by Shiv Sena ministers.

