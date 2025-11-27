Left Menu

Forging Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Path to Resolution

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are continuing efforts on a peace plan supported by the U.S., according to Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian President. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum, Yermak highlighted ongoing collaborative work following discussions in Geneva.

In an ongoing effort toward peace, Ukrainian and U.S. officials are advancing a U.S.-supported peace plan, according to the statement from Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The collaboration underscores a critical partnership between the nations.

Yermak made this announcement on the Telegram messaging app, indicating that the joint delegations from Ukraine and the United States would continue their work at the end of the week. This comes after prior engagements that laid the groundwork in Geneva.

Highlighting the urgency and importance of the mission, Yermak stressed that it is vital to maintain productivity and expedite the process to progress efficiently toward the shared goals of peace and stability.

