Party Drama: National Conference Leader Snubbed Amid Internal Turmoil

The National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir excluded its Srinagar MP, Ruhullah Mehdi, from its working committee meeting, highlighting internal strife. Mehdi has openly criticized the party's government, and his absence was unexplained, hinting at deepening rifts as the party grapples with electoral defeats and critical governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference (NC) escalates internal tensions by excluding its Srinagar MP, Ruhullah Mehdi, from a crucial two-day working committee meeting starting on Thursday, aimed at discussing party and public matters.

Following the meeting, NC leader and Chief Minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani confirmed to reporters that Mehdi was not invited but declined to explain why. The ongoing discord stems from Mehdi's recent criticisms of the NC-led government.

Mehdi, addressing the media in Ganderbal, expressed surprise at his exclusion, having long been a permanent working committee member, and denounced the NC's actions amid recent election losses and governance challenges.

