Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions
Lebanon's Prime Minister criticized Hezbollah for failing to disarm, as Israeli airstrikes target the group's sites. The criticism comes amidst increased pressure from the US and Israel. Meanwhile, regional conflicts, including clashes in the West Bank and Gaza, threaten to destabilize a fragile truce.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a critical stance against Hezbollah, Lebanon's Prime Minister publicly reproved the militant group for its refusal to disarm. This development arrives as the nation grapples with ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, post their war last year.
Israeli air raids continue, focusing on alleged Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, raising concerns over potential violence spillover into other regions like Gaza. The escalation follows new offensives by Israel in the West Bank.
As Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit Lebanon amidst this turmoil, tensions remain high with the imminent prospect of unrest unsettling the precarious peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Prime Minister Calls Out Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
FIFA Teams Up with Swiss Government for West Bank Soccer Initiatives
Czech President Faces Dilemma Over Andrej Babis's Prime Minister Appointment
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to 21 Years
Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Encircle West Bank City