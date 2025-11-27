Left Menu

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon's Prime Minister criticized Hezbollah for failing to disarm, as Israeli airstrikes target the group's sites. The criticism comes amidst increased pressure from the US and Israel. Meanwhile, regional conflicts, including clashes in the West Bank and Gaza, threaten to destabilize a fragile truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:29 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a critical stance against Hezbollah, Lebanon's Prime Minister publicly reproved the militant group for its refusal to disarm. This development arrives as the nation grapples with ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, post their war last year.

Israeli air raids continue, focusing on alleged Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, raising concerns over potential violence spillover into other regions like Gaza. The escalation follows new offensives by Israel in the West Bank.

As Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit Lebanon amidst this turmoil, tensions remain high with the imminent prospect of unrest unsettling the precarious peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
2
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
3
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global
4
Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025