Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

In a critical stance against Hezbollah, Lebanon's Prime Minister publicly reproved the militant group for its refusal to disarm. This development arrives as the nation grapples with ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, post their war last year.

Israeli air raids continue, focusing on alleged Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, raising concerns over potential violence spillover into other regions like Gaza. The escalation follows new offensives by Israel in the West Bank.

As Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit Lebanon amidst this turmoil, tensions remain high with the imminent prospect of unrest unsettling the precarious peace in the region.

