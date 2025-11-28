Hong Kong Tragedy: Fire Sparks Questions of Safety and Accountability

A catastrophic fire engulfed a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong, resulting in the deaths of at least 55 people and leaving about 300 missing. The incident tests Beijing's influence over Hong Kong, a region it has been reshaping since the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

With legislative changes curbing pro-democracy activism, attention is now on the government's handling of the disaster. Authorities have targeted the construction company responsible for renovations as potential lapses in safety standards come to light.

As investigations unfold, public scrutiny intensifies on both the construction industry and fire safety regulators, highlighting the urgency for open inquiries and improved safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)