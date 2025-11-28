Mexico's Attorney General Resignation Sparks Political Debate
Mexico's Attorney General Alejandro Gertz resigned, raising political debates over security issues. President Sheinbaum addressed the Senate's letter on Gertz's resignation, pledging updates. The Senate voted 74-22 to approve the resignation, prompting Sheinbaum to propose three candidates for successor, with Ernestina Godoy mentioned as a potential nominee.
On Thursday, Mexico's Senate approved the resignation of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz, igniting political debates about the country's security framework.
President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged receiving a Senate letter about Gertz's resignation at a news conference, pledging an update on Friday. The motion comes amid increased scrutiny following the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo.
The Senate's vote was 74 in favor and 22 against, leaving Sheinbaum to propose three candidates for the attorney general position. Local media speculate Ernestina Godoy as a potential nominee.
