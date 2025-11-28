Mexico's Attorney General Resignation Sparks Political Debate

On Thursday, Mexico's Senate approved the resignation of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz, igniting political debates about the country's security framework.

President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged receiving a Senate letter about Gertz's resignation at a news conference, pledging an update on Friday. The motion comes amid increased scrutiny following the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo.

The Senate's vote was 74 in favor and 22 against, leaving Sheinbaum to propose three candidates for the attorney general position. Local media speculate Ernestina Godoy as a potential nominee.