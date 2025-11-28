Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals

In a tragic incident, three Chinese nationals have been killed by a drone and firearm attack in Tajikistan, an act that has drawn international condemnation.

Responding to the incident, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a statement expressing 'deepest condolences' while condemning the attack as 'cowardly' and emphasizing the danger posed by threats emanating from Afghanistan.

This incident underscores the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups, raising concerns among regional and international communities. Pakistan has called for decisive action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)