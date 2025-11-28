Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals
Pakistan condemned the killing of three Chinese nationals in Tajikistan by a drone attack believed to have originated from Afghanistan. Expressing condolences, Pakistan highlighted the ongoing threat from Afghanistan, demanding regional action against those responsible for such terrorist activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:51 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident, three Chinese nationals have been killed by a drone and firearm attack in Tajikistan, an act that has drawn international condemnation.
Responding to the incident, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a statement expressing 'deepest condolences' while condemning the attack as 'cowardly' and emphasizing the danger posed by threats emanating from Afghanistan.
This incident underscores the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups, raising concerns among regional and international communities. Pakistan has called for decisive action against those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
