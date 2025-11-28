Left Menu

Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals

Pakistan condemned the killing of three Chinese nationals in Tajikistan by a drone attack believed to have originated from Afghanistan. Expressing condolences, Pakistan highlighted the ongoing threat from Afghanistan, demanding regional action against those responsible for such terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, three Chinese nationals have been killed by a drone and firearm attack in Tajikistan, an act that has drawn international condemnation.

Responding to the incident, Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a statement expressing 'deepest condolences' while condemning the attack as 'cowardly' and emphasizing the danger posed by threats emanating from Afghanistan.

This incident underscores the continued use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups, raising concerns among regional and international communities. Pakistan has called for decisive action against those responsible.

