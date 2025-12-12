Left Menu

FBI Official Labels Antifa as Top Domestic Terrorism Threat

During a congressional hearing, FBI operations director Michael Glasheen identified Antifa as the primary domestic terrorism threat to the U.S., facing backlash for unclear explanations. Despite President Trump's terrorist organization label, experts view Antifa as an ideology. Glasheen highlighted increased Antifa-related investigations and arrests this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior FBI official has identified the anti-fascist movement Antifa as the foremost domestic terrorism threat to the United States, according to testimony given during a congressional hearing. Michael Glasheen, operations director for the FBI's National Security Branch, cited Antifa as the agency's 'primary concern' and 'the most immediate violent threat we're facing,' despite offering limited details on the loosely-organized left-wing group.

Testimony took a partisan turn when U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, the leading Democrat at the hearing, pressed Glasheen for specifics on the group's whereabouts and estimated numbers. Glasheen described Antifa's membership as 'very fluid' and confirmed ongoing investigations, yet was criticized by Thompson for presenting unsubstantiated claims.

An FBI spokesperson defended Glasheen's testimony, maintaining that the agency diligently pursues Antifa-related investigations, focusing on individuals, networks, and funding. The hearing, featuring various national security officials, illustrated deep political divides. Notably, Director Kash Patel of the FBI was absent, while operations around Antifa saw 70 active investigations and a 171% increase in arrests this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

