Supreme Court Criticizes Media's Influence on Sub-Judice Cases

The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, raised concerns about how media narratives can impact public perceptions regarding sub-judice cases. The bench firmly asserted that it remains immune from any publicity stunts or narrative-building exercises aimed at influencing judgments.

The court was addressing a case involving individuals deported to Bangladesh allegedly without due process. During the proceedings, it was noted that Sunali Khatun, a pregnant woman, and her young son had returned to India and were receiving medical care at her father's home in West Bengal. The hearing also highlighted media misreporting, criticized by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for attempting to skew public opinion.

Mehta voiced his dissatisfaction over a tabloid-like report published in an English daily, stating, 'My faith was shaken.' Justice Joymalya Bagchi reassured by saying, 'We are immune to pseudo-publicity stunts.' The issue of reporting with distorted facts was also discussed, with the court advising that only factual information should be covered without personal opinions creeping in.

