Chief Minister's Protest: A Stand for Imran Khan

Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, staged a 16-hour sit-in near Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, protesting being prevented from meeting former prime minister Imran Khan. Despite court orders, Afridi's attempts to contact Khan have been thwarted, sparking further protest and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:51 IST
Chief Minister's Protest: A Stand for Imran Khan
The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, took a bold stand on Friday by conducting a 16-hour sit-in near Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The protest was sparked by authorities blocking his efforts to visit incarcerated former prime minister, Imran Khan.

Afridi, who recently took office, vowed to prioritize Khan's situation, but despite all legal avenues, he and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party figures have been denied access. Rumors about Khan's health were dismissed by officials, claiming he enjoys certain amenities.

Afridi's determination remains unwavering, as he plans to take legal action in Islamabad for a court petition allowing him to meet Khan. This recent act of protest has garnered significant political attention and involvement from other key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

