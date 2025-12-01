High-Stakes Election in Honduras Amid US Intervention and Scandal
Honduras' presidential election unfolds amid controversy, highlighted by former US President Donald Trump's endorsement of a candidate and pardon for an ex-president. The election sees fierce competition among three main candidates, as security and job concerns dominate voter priorities. Over 4,000 observers monitor the tense atmosphere.
Honduras faced a tense presidential election on Sunday, marked by unexpected US involvement. Just days before voters headed to the polls, former US President Donald Trump intervened, announcing his support for one candidate and pardoning a former Honduran president.
The capital's voting sites buzzed with activity, as major political parties set up camps around schools, displaying their flags and banners. Voter turnout was steady, with citizens eager to elect not only a president but a new Congress and local leaders.
With three main candidates vying for the presidency, each promised solutions to persistent issues like corruption and economic disparity. Security remained a top concern for Hondurans, as the region continues to grapple with high crime rates despite recent improvements.
