High-Stakes Election in Honduras Amid US Intervention and Scandal

Honduras faced a tense presidential election on Sunday, marked by unexpected US involvement. Just days before voters headed to the polls, former US President Donald Trump intervened, announcing his support for one candidate and pardoning a former Honduran president.

The capital's voting sites buzzed with activity, as major political parties set up camps around schools, displaying their flags and banners. Voter turnout was steady, with citizens eager to elect not only a president but a new Congress and local leaders.

With three main candidates vying for the presidency, each promised solutions to persistent issues like corruption and economic disparity. Security remained a top concern for Hondurans, as the region continues to grapple with high crime rates despite recent improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)