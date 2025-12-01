High-Profile Bribery Trial Shakes South Korea: Unification Church Leader in the Spotlight

The South Korean court commenced the trial of Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, on Monday. Han faces accusations of bribery, allegedly gifting former First Lady Kim Keon Hee luxury items such as Chanel handbags and a diamond necklace in exchange for political favors.

This pivotal corruption case unfolds amid broader investigations targeting ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim. These inquiries follow the political upheaval caused by Yoon's martial law order in December 2024. Prosecutors allege Han attempted to sway political and business decisions through her church's resources, further claiming that Han's influence extended to aiding Yoon's 2022 presidential win.

Despite Han's denial of all accusations, the prosecution maintains that as the church's leader, not a single decision was made without her consent. The trial drew considerable public interest, with overflow rooms arranged for the crowd. The Unification Church, facing global challenges, vows to contest related court orders, particularly in Japan.

