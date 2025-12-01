Left Menu

Seoul Mayor Indicted in Political Funding Scandal

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has been indicted by a South Korean special prosecutor for allegedly violating political funding laws. The case relates to an influence-peddling scandal involving a power broker. Oh, a member of the People Power Party, is seen as a potential conservative presidential candidate.

A South Korean special prosecutor has filed charges against Seoul's Mayor, Oh Se-hoon, accusing him of violating political funding laws. The indictment is tied to a scandal involving a power broker who allegedly conducted an opinion poll on Oh's behalf, funded by a third party.

Oh, aligned with the conservative People Power Party (PPP), has persistently denied any involvement in illicit activities connected to the scandal. The investigation extends to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee, who are suspected of meddling in an election with the help of the power broker.

As the current mayor of Seoul, Oh previously held this position from 2006 to 2011 and again from 2021. Within conservative circles, he is considered a promising candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

