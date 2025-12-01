Political Turmoil: Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon Indicted

South Korea's political landscape is in flux as a special prosecutor indicts Seoul Mayor, Oh Se-hoon, for allegedly violating political funding laws. The charges, linked to a scandal involving a power broker, accuse Oh of orchestrating an opinion poll unlawfully financed. Oh staunchly denies these allegations.

Representing the People Power Party (PPP), Oh labeled the indictment as politically driven and lacking evidence. 'This indictment is unreasonable and fabricated without any solid proof,' he claimed, asserting his confidence in an eventual acquittal.

This development arises amidst broader investigations into the ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife regarding election interference. With a history as Seoul's mayor and potential as a conservative presidential candidate, Oh's legal battle could significantly impact South Korea's political scene.

