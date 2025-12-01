Left Menu

Honduran Election Sparks Tensions Amid Polarized Climate

Nasry Asfura leads in Honduras's closely contested presidential election. Backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Asfura narrowly edges ahead with 40% of the counted votes against Salvador Nasralla's 39.78%. The election occurred amid a polarized climate and accusations of potential voter fraud.

Honduras faces a tense presidential election as conservative candidate Nasry Asfura, supported by former U.S. President Donald Trump, leads with a slight margin. Preliminary results show Asfura holding 40% of the votes, closely followed by Liberal Party's Salvador Nasralla with 39.78%.

The election has been marked by allegations of potential voter fraud and technical glitches, with the online results portal facing outages during critical periods. Rixi Moncada, from the ruling LIBRE party, trails in third place. Concerns over the integrity of the democratic process have been raised by the Organization of American States and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Tensions are high as the nation awaits the final count, with accusations of electoral misconduct swirling. Political alliances and support from international figures, including Trump's endorsement and Argentine President Javier Milei's backing of Asfura, have added complexity to the already charged political landscape.

