Have invited Opposition leaders to help end logjam over SIR: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday told Opposition members in the Lok Sabha that the government was willing to discuss any issue and it has invited leaders from various parties for a dialogue to break the ongoing impasse.

Rijiju's remarks came amid unrelenting protests by Opposition MPs in the House demanding a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list in nine states and three Union Territories. The minister said there are several important issues, and the proceedings cannot be disrupted over one issue.

One issue cannot outweigh others at a time when members of smaller parties also want to discuss matters important to them, he added.

Amid slogan shouting by the Opposition members, the Union minister said, ''Two to four parties are disrupting the House... In a democracy, people win and lose. They should not vent their anger like this... By doing this, you are losing the trust of the people''. Making similar remarks in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said he will engage with leaders from various parties and begin consultations on the issue, but stressed that they should not impose a timeline on the process. Both Houses have seen protests by opposition MPs demanding a debate on the SIR immediately. The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday.

