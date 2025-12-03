Left Menu

Centrist Nasralla edges ahead in Honduras election count

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 03-12-2025 02:02 IST
Centrist Nasralla edges ahead in Honduras election count
  • Country:
  • Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 - Centrist Salvador Nasralla edged ahead of rival Nasry Asfura - a conservative backed by U.S. President Donald Trump - as counting restarted after Honduras' presidential election on Sunday.

Nasralla was leading with 39.93% of the vote with Asfura a tight second with 39.86%, according to a count from the country's electoral council on Tuesday.

