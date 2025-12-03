Soccer-Germany to host Women's Euro 2029
Reuters | Nyon | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:08 IST
Germany will host the 2029 Women's European Championship, UEFA president Alexander Ceferin said at the governing body's executive committee on Wednesday.
Denmark and Sweden had submitted a joint bid while Poland were also candidates.
Italy and Portugal had withdrawn their bids before the vote.
