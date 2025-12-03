Left Menu

Soccer-Germany to host Women's Euro 2029

Reuters | Nyon | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:08 IST
Soccer-Germany to host Women's Euro 2029
Germany will host the 2029 Women's European Championship, UEFA president Alexander Ceferin said at the governing body's executive committee on Wednesday.

Denmark and Sweden had submitted a joint bid while Poland were also candidates.

Italy and Portugal had withdrawn their bids before the vote.

