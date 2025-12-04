Manipur will face existential crisis if action not taken against deforestation: Biren

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh said if concrete action is not taken against widespread destruction of forests, the state will face an existential crisis.

Sharing a clip of illicit poppy plantations and deforestation, which he said was from Kangpokpi, Singh said the video showed why recurrent floods were taking place in the state.

''The footage shows poppy plantation at Kolten and Selsi Hill Ranges of IT-Road under T. Waichong Sub-division in Kangpokpi District. All our forest have been destroyed while we are trying to pull each other down. None of our leaders have spoken out against such wide-scale devastation,'' the BJP leader said in a post on X on Wednesday night.

''Why officials of the Forest Department have not taken any action against the perpetrators? It is suspected that armed militants are involved in these illicit activities. Unless we take concrete action, the state will face an existential crisis,'' he added.

