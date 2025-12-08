Tensions Escalate in Karnataka: Leadership Battles and Political Shifts

Senior Congress leader K N Rajanna announced on Monday his decision to abstain from participating in any Cabinet led by D K Shivakumar if the latter assumes the role of Chief Minister. This declaration comes amid growing speculations about impending leadership changes in Karnataka's ruling party.

Currently, Siddaramaiah holds the position of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, elected through a secret ballot. Until his potential resignation, the question of new leadership remains hypothetical, despite former minister Rajanna advocating for Home Minister G Parameshwara, a Dalit, as a suitable candidate for Chief Minister.

The internal power struggle reached a heightened state as rumors of a change in Chief Minister circulate, fueled by an alleged power-sharing deal made between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar earlier in 2023. Despite the tensions, recent meetings between the CM and Deputy CM signal a temporary stabilization in leadership as legislative sessions approach.

