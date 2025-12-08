Political Crossfire: Pathak vs. Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched a verbal attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of making unfounded statements to appease the Muslim community. Pathak's remarks came during the inauguration of a school wrestling championship in Ballia's Veer Lorik Stadium.

Pathak also took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress, predicting its political downfall in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. He drew parallels with the historical event of Babri Masjid's demolition, asserting that BJP will emerge victorious. Furthermore, he compared the Samajwadi Party and Congress's fate in Uttar Pradesh to the rejection faced by the RJD in Bihar.

In a discussion in the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for its stance on 'Vande Mataram.' Pathak dismissed Yadav's comments as misguided and accused him of aligning with those responsible for past impositions like the Emergency. He added that the state is actively addressing the issue of illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)