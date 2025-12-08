AIMIM Denounces Suspended TMC MLA's Political Moves
The AIMIM has rejected any alliance with suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, citing ideological differences and his perceived alignment with senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The AIMIM reaffirms its commitment to constitutional values and distances itself from Kabir's controversial political actions in West Bengal.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has publicly dismissed any potential political alliance with suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir. AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar revealed on Monday that Kabir's political intentions are seen as 'suspect' and 'ideologically incompatible' with AIMIM's goals.
Waqar emphasized Kabir's association with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, which has raised red flags within the AIMIM leadership. He asserted that AIMIM is committed to constitutional values and social harmony, distancing itself from individuals perceived as contributing to societal divisions.
Kabir, suspended from TMC last week, is facing scrutiny after his recent controversial mosque foundation ceremony. Meanwhile, the AIMIM stands firm on principles of unity and rejects disruptive politics, remaining unswayed by Kabir's overtures for an electoral pact.
