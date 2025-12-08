Karnataka Leadership Unrest: Political Intrigue or Media Speculation?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his commitment to abide by the Congress high command's decision concerning a potential leadership change in the state. Both he and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar remain aligned with the central leadership's directives.

The speculation of a leadership shift gained traction after rumors of a power-sharing deal emerged, despite Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, expressing confidence in his father's full term. The high command, however, has postponed any decision on this matter.

Amid talks of factionalism, state ministers downplayed internal conflicts, asserting unity within Congress. Minister Satish Jarkiholi dismissed claims by the opposition about temporary political peace. Reports suggest media exaggeration over the situation, with no immediate leadership change anticipated.

