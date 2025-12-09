Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A Legacy of Leadership and Empowerment
As Sonia Gandhi turns 79, heartfelt wishes pour in celebrating her transformative leadership in Congress and India alike. Her advocacy for rights-based laws like MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act highlights her commitment to social justice, women's empowerment, and inclusive growth, making a lasting impact.
- Country:
- India
On her 79th birthday, Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, received a cascade of well-wishes, emphasizing her influential leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her long life and health. Her strategies have steered Congress and pioneered transformative rights-based legislation, profoundly shaping India's socio-political landscape.
The Congress Party, joined by Samajwadi Party leaders, marked this milestone with a celebratory gathering. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded her unwavering dedication, bravery, and inspirational public service, marking her as a symbol of integrity and compassion, shaping pivotal legislative developments like MGNREGA and the Right to Education Act.
Sonia Gandhi has been acknowledged for championing the rights of marginalized communities and breaking barriers in inclusive governance. As a former UPA Chairperson, her governance ideals have alleviated poverty for millions, underscoring her enduring influence on the nation's political fabric, even as she steps back from the frontline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Defies New MGNREGA Norms, Vows State Autonomy
CDM Marks 56th Raising Day with Run, Cycling Event and Women Empowerment Initiatives
Funding the Future: MGNREGA's Major Monetary Release
Trinamool Congress Protests Over Unpaid MGNREGA Wages in West Bengal
TMC Clashes with Centre Over MGNREGA Dues in West Bengal