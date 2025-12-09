Left Menu

Coalition in Controversy: Lithuania's Political Dilemma

Lithuania's Social Democrats face a coalition decision as Nemunas Dawn's leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis awaits appeal of a court ruling for incitement to hatred against Jews. Protestors have repeatedly gathered, yet the government remains largely unaffected in approval ratings.

Lithuania's Social Democrats will continue their coalition with the populist Nemunas Dawn party despite leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis being found guilty of incitement to hatred against Jews. The decision hinges on the appeals process, awaiting exhaustion before any potential changes.

Zemaitaitis, who faced a fine for social media posts promoting hostility towards Jews, has protested his innocence and plans to challenge the ruling. However, the controversy has left the Social Democrats facing pressure as protests emerged against the coalition's composition.

Despite the uproar, including significant protests in Vilnius, the government seems undeterred by the court's judgment in terms of public approval, maintaining its leadership in the coalition that has included Nemunas Dawn since Zemaitaitis' re-election.

