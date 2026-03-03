Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: France and China Aim for De-escalation in Iran Conflict

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the Iran conflict, aiming for de-escalation. Both agreed to pursue a political solution ensuring collective security and acknowledged the Iranian people's aspirations. Barrot emphasized Iran's responsibility for regional tensions and criticized its defiance of UN resolutions.

Updated: 03-03-2026 12:37 IST
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

In a strategic dialogue, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the pressing issue of the Iran conflict. During their call on Monday, both nations expressed a shared commitment to pursuing de-escalation strategies, highlighting collective security and the aspirations of the Iranian people.

Barrot underscored the Iranian regime's culpability in the ongoing regional tensions, pointing to Iran's attacks on various nations and its disregard for United Nations' Security Council resolutions on nuclear and ballistic activities. His pointed remarks extended to Iran's support of non-state armed groups and its rejection of good-faith multilateral negotiations.

While asserting that France was uninvolved in the actions of the United States and Israel, Barrot stressed the importance of international institutions in conflict resolution. Both ministers agreed on the necessity to maintain open dialogue to address the complex issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

