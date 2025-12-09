Gujarat's Intensive Voter Revision Nears Completion: Uncovering Duplicate and Deceased Entries

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Gujarat is nearing its completion with an impressive 99.97% voter verification rate, as reported by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday.

This extensive exercise, which began on October 27, identified over 11.58 lakh duplicate voter entries and more than 18 lakh names of deceased individuals in the electoral rolls. Advanced software facilitated these findings, and the verification is being conducted at booth level and electoral roll levels.

Performances across districts vary, with 17 districts already achieving 100% completion. The campaign is slated to end by December 11, and additional efforts involve meetings and outreach to ensure all voter forms are accurately processed and verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)