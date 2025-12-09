Left Menu

Gujarat's Intensive Voter Revision Nears Completion: Uncovering Duplicate and Deceased Entries

Gujarat's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign achieves 99.97% completion, identifying over 11.58 lakh duplicate voters and more than 18 lakh deceased entries. Scheduled to conclude by December 11, this effort utilizes advanced software and involves comprehensive verification by electoral officers across the state, with many districts achieving significant milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Gujarat is nearing its completion with an impressive 99.97% voter verification rate, as reported by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday.

This extensive exercise, which began on October 27, identified over 11.58 lakh duplicate voter entries and more than 18 lakh names of deceased individuals in the electoral rolls. Advanced software facilitated these findings, and the verification is being conducted at booth level and electoral roll levels.

Performances across districts vary, with 17 districts already achieving 100% completion. The campaign is slated to end by December 11, and additional efforts involve meetings and outreach to ensure all voter forms are accurately processed and verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

