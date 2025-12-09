A Nation Divided: Controversies and Allegations Shake India's Political Landscape

The political scene in India is currently ablaze with heated allegations and fierce debates. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday implied that Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to split 'Vande Mataram' led to the partition of India, while senior Congress politician Rahul Gandhi denounced what he called the 'biggest anti-national act' by accusing the BJP of 'vote chori' in collaboration with the Election Commission.

On another front, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly disrespecting novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Meanwhile, in economic developments, the Madhya Pradesh government approved an industrial package for the Bundelkhand region, and Microsoft announced a massive investment in India's AI sector.

Elsewhere in national news, interpol issued a Blue Notice for nightclub owners in Goa following a deadly fire, and new inquiries were announced into alleged bank fraud cases involving the Ambani group. On the technological front, India's observatory Aditya-L1 significantly contributed to a global study on solar storms, underscoring the nation's growing scientific endeavors.

