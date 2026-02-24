Left Menu

Kharge Accuses Modi of Yielding to US Pressure at Farmers' Rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for succumbing to US tariff threats at a farmers' rally. Kharge accused Modi of compromising national interests in an Indo-US trade agreement, contrasting India's stance with Brazil's. He also alleged external pressure halted India's defense operations and impacted fuel purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:22 IST
Congress president
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated address at a farmers' rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of surrendering to US tariff threats.

Kharge claimed Modi compromised India's interests in an Indo-US trade deal and contrasted India's approach with Brazil, suggesting the Latin American nation's president stood firm against US pressure.

He further alleged US influence halted India's military operations and affected decisions on Russian and Iranian fuel purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

