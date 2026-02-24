Kharge Accuses Modi of Yielding to US Pressure at Farmers' Rally

In a heated address at a farmers' rally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of surrendering to US tariff threats.

Kharge claimed Modi compromised India's interests in an Indo-US trade deal and contrasted India's approach with Brazil, suggesting the Latin American nation's president stood firm against US pressure.

He further alleged US influence halted India's military operations and affected decisions on Russian and Iranian fuel purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)