Kerala Gears Up for the Second Phase of Local Body Elections

Kerala is set for the second phase of its local body elections on December 11, following a peaceful first phase in seven districts. Over 1.53 crore voters will select representatives across 604 local bodies, with 38,994 candidates contesting. Campaigning for the second phase has ended.

Kerala Gears Up for the Second Phase of Local Body Elections
The State Election Commission announced the commencement of the second phase of Kerala's local body elections, scheduled for December 11.

The initial phase, completed in seven districts on Tuesday, reported a voter turnout of almost 70 percent.

A total of 1.53 crore voters will choose among 38,994 candidates vying for positions in 12,931 wards across various local bodies. The State Election Commissioner praised the smooth conduct of the first phase and called for continued cooperation.

