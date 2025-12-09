Left Menu

Ukraine and Europe Push for Refined Peace Proposal Amid Pressure

Ukraine, along with European allies, is preparing to present revised peace documents to the U.S. to end the war with Russia. President Zelenskiy strives for stronger security assurances from his allies. Finnish and U.S. leaders are optimistic about reaching a peace agreement, although challenges remain with demands from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:06 IST
Ukraine, in collaboration with European allies, is moving closer to presenting refined peace plan documents to the U.S., aiming to end the ongoing conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.

The heightened diplomatic efforts follow intensive discussions, as Kyiv faces mounting pressure from the White House to expedite a peace resolution, despite objections to a U.S.-backed plan perceived to advantage Moscow.

Additionally, Ukrainian officials seek robust security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. A recent meeting in London with British, French, and German leaders resulted in more developed proposals, ready for U.S. review, while Finnish President Stubb suggested optimism for a near-future peace pact.

