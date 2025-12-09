Ukraine and Europe Push for Refined Peace Proposal Amid Pressure

Ukraine, in collaboration with European allies, is moving closer to presenting refined peace plan documents to the U.S., aiming to end the ongoing conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday.

The heightened diplomatic efforts follow intensive discussions, as Kyiv faces mounting pressure from the White House to expedite a peace resolution, despite objections to a U.S.-backed plan perceived to advantage Moscow.

Additionally, Ukrainian officials seek robust security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. A recent meeting in London with British, French, and German leaders resulted in more developed proposals, ready for U.S. review, while Finnish President Stubb suggested optimism for a near-future peace pact.

