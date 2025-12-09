Left Menu

Brigitte Macron Faces Backlash Over Backstage Remarks

Brigitte Macron faces criticism after using a slur against feminist protesters in a backstage discussion with actor Ary Abittan. The video surfaced amid ongoing protests against Abittan, previously accused of rape. Although acquitted, feminist groups criticize normalization of sexual violence, igniting debate across French political lines.

Paris | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:34 IST
  • France

Brigitte Macron found herself at the center of controversy after a video emerged, showing her using a derogatory term to describe feminist protesters. The footage, captured at the Folies Bergere Theatre in Paris, features Macron conversing with French actor Ary Abittan, who had faced rape allegations in the past. Feminist activists had previously disrupted Abittan's performance, chanting 'Abittan, rapist!'

In defense, Macron's office stated she merely aimed to calm Abittan, who expressed fear due to the interruptions. Her remarks have been met with diverse reactions from political figures, including criticism from former President François Hollande. In contrast, far-right lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy argued that the conversation was private.

Meanwhile, feminist group 'Nous Toutes' condemned the alleged normalization of sexual violence, criticizing venues that support accused individuals. Although Abittan's rape case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, the incident has sparked dialogue on the societal handling of sexual violence allegations and the role of public figures in such discussions.

